Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Adams, Harkes, and more

RB Leipzig looks to continue its sensational UEFA Champions League run this week with Tyler Adams aiming to be in the starting lineup.

Adams will look to crack Julian Nagelsmann’s side against Atletico Madrid, after booking its quarterfinals place back in February. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has made 15 combined appearances this season, featuring in the Round of 16 second leg win over Tottenham. Adams, 21, remains a versatile piece of Leipzig’s squad and will aim to help the club reach a first-ever semifinals. Leipzig will be the home team, however Thursday’s showdown takes place in Lisbon, as well as the remainder of the competition.

Elsewhere, Aron Johannsson is likely to miss out for Hammarby after suffering an injury in Sunday’s win. Ian Harkes and Dundee United face a tough home test against Hibernian while Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg travel to Sirius. Liga MX also continues with midweek action featuring Sebastian Saucedo and Ventura Alvarado.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

UEFA Europa League

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Sevilla on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hibernian on Tuesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Sirius on Thursday.

Aron Johannsson is OUT (Injury) for Hammarby.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Monterrey on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Tijuana on Wednesday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Mazatlán on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Cruz Azul on Wednesday.