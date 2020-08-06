Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Durkin, Novakovich, and more

The Belgian Pro League kicks off this weekend with Chris Durkin looking to continue establishing himself after completing his permanent move away from D.C. United.

Durkin and Sint-Truiden face a tough test on Sunday with a home date against Gent. The former D.C. United man was loaned to Belgium last season, making 13 league appearances for the club before making his move permanent. The 20-year-old midfielder brings an exciting vibe to the club, who finished 12th in the 16-team league last season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play. Eligible for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, Durkin will look to play his way into Jason Kreis’ plans with a strong domestic season abroad.

Elsewhere, Malik Tillman and Konrad de la Fuente will look to make their first-team debuts in the UEFA Champions League after they were both added to their teams’ UCL rosters. Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone continue their quest for promotion to Serie A while Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers and Dundee United take on Motherwell in Scottish Premiership action. Romain Gall continues his loan with Norwegian side Stabaek.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Chelsea on Saturday.

Konrad de la Fuente and Barcelona face Napoli on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B Playoffs

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Motherwell on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Norrkoping on Monday.

Belgium

First Division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Odd on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Bohemian FC on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face FC Juarez on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Atlas on Sunday.