Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Marsch, Weah, and more

Jesse Marsch led Red Bull Salzburg to a domestic double in his first season as manager and will look for a strong start to the new campaign on Saturday.

Marsch lifted both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup last season, while also earning his first managerial victory in the UEFA Champions League. The club will look for advancement in this year’s Austrian Cup with a trip to lower league side SW Bregenz on Saturday. It will kick off the domestic schedule for the club ahead of its Bundesliga opener on Sept. 12th at Wolfsberger. Marsch could become the first American manager to win back-to-back league and cup titles should everything go the way he hopes this season.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah is back in training with Ligue 1 side Lille and will look to make his season debut. Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Kilmarnock this weekend while Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden travels to Eupen in Belgian league play. Romain Gall begins his loan spell with Swedish side Orebro on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and Lille face Stade Reims on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Volendam on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Kalmar on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Motherwell on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Eupen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Sunday.

Austria

CUP

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face SW Bregenz on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

fai cup

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Cobh Ramblers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club America on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Sunday.