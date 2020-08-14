Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Saucedo, Durkin, and more

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas remain unbeaten in the early stages of the Liga MX season and the American midfielder will look to keep that run going as one of the headlining matches among Americans Abroad this weekend.

Pumas is second in the Liga MX table after Thursday’s 1-1 draw vs. Monterrey, a match where Saucedo was an unused substitute. A trip to 14th place Mazatlan comes on Sunday and Saucedo will hope to make his third league appearance of the season for the Mexican club. The 23-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team prospect has tallied 81 minutes so far off the bench in the return to play, and is struggling early on to match the success of his first season with Pumas.

Elsewhere, Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face a tough test against Anderlecht in Belgium while Ian Harkes and Dundee United take on Ross County in Scottish Premiership play. Malmo loanee Romain Gall will look for playing time with Stabaek against Viking this weekend. Richard Ledezma and Chris Gloster continue preparations for the Eredivisie season with PSV.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Konrad de la Fuente and Barcelona face Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie Comeback

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and PSV face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Sirius on Monday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Viking on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Ross County on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Waterford on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Mazatlan on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Sunday.