Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Siebatcheu, Harkes, and more

The new Ligue 1 season gets underway this weekend with all 20 clubs seeking a win to begin their campaigns.

Stade Rennes travels to Lille on Saturday with Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu looking to get the start for the French side. The 24-year-old striker made 14 league appearances for Rennes last season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing an early halt to the campaign. Siebatcheu registered one assist for the club, while also scoring in Coupe de France action against ASM Belfort in February.

With former Lyon winger Martin Terrier joining the club’s attacking ranks, Siebatcheu will need to make his appearances count in order to earn consistent minutes with the club this season.

Elsehwhere, Timothy Weah will look to make his season debut for Lille as Ligue 1 play kicks off. Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers face Scottish heavyweights Celtic while Josh Gatt and Dundalk try to rebound from elimination in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Mix Diskerud and Aron Johannsson continue league play in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Timothy Weah and Lille on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face AIK on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Sirius on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Brann on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Celtic on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Oostende on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Eupen on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Beerschot on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Tigres on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Atlas on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Puebla on Sunday.