Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Harkes, Diskerud, and more

Dundee United came close to stealing a point from defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday, but fell just short of that goal at Tannadice Park.

Ian Harkes continued to start for newly promoted side in a 1-0 defeat to Celtic. Dundee United made things difficult for the visitors, keeping them out on several occasions. Celtic had nine shots on goal in the match, but the Tangerines held firm until the final 10 minutes.

Albian Ajeti’s 83rd minute goal stole three points for Neil Lennon’s side and condemned Dundee United to its second defeat of the league season. Saturday marked the fourth time this season that Harkes went the distance in Micky Mellon’s side. Harkes will now look to help his team bounce back next weekend at Kilmarnock.

Mix Diskerud continued to feature in Helsingborg’s backline despite a 2-0 road loss at AIK on Sunday. Diskerud played 90 minutes for Helsingborg while completing 86% of his passes in the match while also winning three of his individual duels. The American veteran also made seven recoveries and won two aerial battles against one of the top teams in Sweden.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-1 draw with Lille on Saturday.

Timothy Weah did not dress for Lille.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over Sirius on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Częstochowa’s 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 win over Warta Poznan on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Brann on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper dressed but did not play for Celtic.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Oostende on Monday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Beerschot on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 0-0 draw with Eupen on Friday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 3-1 loss to Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Puebla on Sunday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played five minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 win over Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-0 loss to Atlas on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 1-1 draw with Tigres on Saturday.