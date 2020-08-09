Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Johannsson, Durkin, and more

Hammarby continues its good run of form in Swedish Allsvenskan play on Sunday with Aron Johannsson scoring his first league goal for the club.

Johannsson needed only four minutes to score in Sunday’s eventual 2-1 win over Djurgarden, despite leaving the match after 21 minutes. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward also won one duel besides finishing off a good attacking opportunity in the early minutes.

Jóhannsson!! Hammarby tar ledningen i derbyt pic.twitter.com/oFUeGYjkER — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) August 9, 2020

With the victory, Hammarby moved to sixth in the league table. A trip to Norrkoping is next on the schedule, but Johannsson could miss out after his latest injury.

Elsewhere, Dillon Powers made his Scottish Premiership debut for Dundee United while Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden earned a 1-0 win in their season opener vs. Gent. Malik Tillman and Konrad de la Fuente both dressed in Champions League play, but didn’t play for dominant wins for their respective clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Malik Tillman dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 second leg win over Chelsea on Saturday. Bayern advanced 7-1 on aggregate.

Konrad de la Fuente dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 3-1 second leg win over Napoli on Saturday. Barcelona advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

Italy

Serie B Playoffs

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 77 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 13 minutes for Dundee United.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE goal, and played 21 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-1 win over Djurgarden on Sunday. Johannsson left with an injury.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Norrkoping on Monday.

Belgium

First Division

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall came off the bench and played nine minutes in Stabaek’s 1-0 loss to Odd on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 2-1 loss to Bohemian FC on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Pumas’ 1-1 draw with FC Juarez on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Atlas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Club America on Friday.