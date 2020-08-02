Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Pulisic, Diskerud, and more

Christian Pulisic set an FA Cup Final record on Saturday, but unfortunately suffered an injury setback at Wembley Stadium.

Pulisic became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to score in the historic club final, netting his 11th combined goal of the season. Despite an early finish against London rivals Arsenal, Pulisic left the match in the 49th minute with a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old put in a lively shift for Frank Lampard’s side, but was unable to help them avoid a 2-1 defeat to the Gunners. Not only did Pulisic score, but he completed 84% of his passes and won four of six duels.

Pulisic’s injury though could see him miss next weekend’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich. Chelsea is down 3-0 on aggregate heading into the tie and will see its season end if they don’t comeback against the Bundesliga Champions.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mix Diskerud continued to earn minutes for Swedish side Helsingborg in a 1-1 draw with Hammarby. Ian Harkes started for Dundee United in their return to the Scottish Premiership, playing 90 minutes in a 1-1 home draw with St. Johnstone. Andrija Novakovich also played for Frosinone in a 1-1 draw with Pisa and now prepares for the Serie B promotion playoffs this coming week.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

fa cup final

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 49 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday. Pulisic left with a hamstring injury.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Pisa on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 1-1 draw with Hammarby on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 64 minutes for Hammarby.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Stabaek’s 3-1 loss to FK Haugesund on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 6-0 win over Xamax on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Belgium

Cup Final

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 1-1 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Atlas on Monday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Mazatlan on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis’ 3-2 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Fernando Arce did not dress in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to FC Juarez on Friday.