Best of MLS: Ruidiaz, Galaxy, and more

MLS regular season play returned last week with plenty of teams earning an important three points and moving up the standings in its respective conferences.

The LA Galaxy picked up a first-ever road win over El Trafico rivals LAFC, celebrating a first league victory since Oct. 2019. It proved to be the win of the weekend as Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side moved to five points this regular season.

Raul Ruidiaz propelled the Seattle Sounders to a 3-0 Cascadia Cup win over rivals Portland Timbers on Sunday, scoring two of the team’s three goals. Seattle’s victory moved them to second in the Western Conference table, one point behind leaders Sporting KC.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best over the past week.

Player of the Week

Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and added one assist in the Sounders’ 3-0 drubbing of the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. It was the Peruvian’s first multi-goal performance since a playoff win over LAFC last fall, which now gives him three goals this season.

Atlanta United’s Pity Martinez, Real Salt Lake’s Maikel Chang, and Inter Miami’s Julian Carranza merited consideration for this week’s top honor.

Team of the Week

The LA Galaxy rebounded from a poor showing at the MLS is Back Tournament to down El Trafico rivals LAFC 2-0. Ethan Zubak and Sebastian Lletget both scored for the visitors while Julian Araujo registered his first multi-assist performance.

The Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami, and Real Salt Lake were all in consideration for the week’s honors after picking up three points of their own.

Rookie of the Week

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler registered his fourth start of his rookie season, helping the Revs earn a point in a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union. Kessler completed 84% of his passes while winning seven of his 11 individual battles. It was another confident performance from Kessler, whom continues to earn minutes in Bruce Arena’s squad.

Goal of the Week

There was only one winner for Goal of the Week and that goes to Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe. Nagbe scored a rocket in the Crew’s 3-0 home win over the Chicago Fire last week. It was the veteran midfielder’s first goal for the club and his first overall since Oct. 2019 for Atlanta United.

Just give @darlingtonnagbe Goal of the Year already pic.twitter.com/lMLvzTaKdi — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 21, 2020

