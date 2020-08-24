Boyd, Johannsson set for European qualifiers this week

A pair of Americans will look to move their respective clubs one step closer to participating in European competitions this Fall.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas jump into the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round this week, looking for a lengthy stay in the 2020-21′ edition. Besiktas travels to Greek side PAOK on Tuesday for the club’s first competitive match since July 25th.

Boyd, 25, heads into his second season with the Turkish side, looking to improve on a positive debut campaign. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger started in 17 of his 25 appearances for Besiktas last season, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Besiktas may have been eliminated in the Europa League group stage last year, but will be favored to advance tomorrow.

Johannsson, Hammarby to begin Europa League quest

Aron Johannsson is the other American player that looks likely to play a part in this week’s European matches.

Johannsson and Swedish side Hammarby welcomes Puskas FC Academy to Stockholms Stadion on Thursday, looking to book a spot in the second round of Europa League qualifying. The 29-year-old forward has scored two goals in 11 games so far this season, starting four matches in Allsvenskan play.

Hammarby will also be favored to advance against its Hungarian opponents, especially on home soil. Puskas FC have yet to take part in its current league season in preparation for this week’s fixture, while Hammarby are moving along with its league schedule.