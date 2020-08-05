Brooks sent off as Wolfsburg eliminated from Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg didn’t have a particularly good evening in their return to Europa League play.

Brooks started for the Bundesliga side at Shakhtar Donetsk in its second leg Round of 16 tie. However, Oliver Glasner’s side eventually were eliminated after losing 3-0 in the match and 5-1 on aggregate.

VAR ruled in favor of a Shakhtar red card in the 67th minute, dismissing Davit Khocholava for taking down Joao Victor as the last man on a breakaway. Brooks though saw his outing end in the 70th minute for taking down Junior Moraes with a boot to the chest for his second yellow card of the match.

With both teams down a man, it was Shakhtar who made the most of their final opportunities. Moraes netted a pair of goals in the final minutes while Manor Solomon also chipped in a goal in between the Brazilian’s efforts.

For Brooks, it was a disappointing way to end his season with the club now given a short break before kicking off the 2020-21′ Bundesliga campaign in September. Wolfsburg will also start off qualification for next season’s Europa League after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga this past season.