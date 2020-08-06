De La Torre joins Dutch side Heracles Almelo

Luca De La Torre is making the move to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Heracles Almelo announced the signing of De La Torre on Thursday, acquiring him as a free transfer from recently promoted Premier League side Fulham. De La Torre inked a two-year deal with Heracles, with the club holding an option for an additional season.

“This club likes to play attractive football,” De La Torre. “I think that fits well with my style of play. I also had good conversations with manager Frank Wormuth about this. There was confidence in that. I can’t wait to contribute.”

The 22-year-old midfielder made 15 combined appearances between Fulham’s first team and Under-23 side last season. He scored five goals in nine appearances for Fulham II, while also appearing in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

In total, De La Torre struggled to earn first team minutes in Scott Parker’s side, scoring one goal and adding two assists in 14 combined appearances over his five years with the club.

“Luca is a versatile player who has good technique and the necessary creativity,” Heracles technical director Tim Gilissen said. “As a flanker, he can play on both sides, but also as an attacking midfielder. He offers us additional options.”

De La Torre earned his only cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2018 in a friendly with the Republic of Ireland. Prior to that, he’s made 37 combined appearances for several U.S. Youth National Teams.

Heracles Almelo finished eighth in the 18-team Eredivisie last season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the campaign abruptly. De La Torre joins Sergino Dest, Chris Gloster, Alex Mendez, and Richie Ledezma as the latest American player to make the move to Holland.