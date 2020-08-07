FC Dallas terminates Jesse Gonzalez's contract

FC Dallas is saying goodbye to its starting goalkeeper.

The Western Conference club announced Thursday that it has mutually terminated the contract of Jesse Gonzalez. Gonzalez is no longer a part of the FC Dallas roster, which now sees Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck, and Carlos Avilez as the first team goalkeepers going forward.

Gonzalez was suspended by MLS back in June following allegations of domestic abuse incidents reported by the Frisco Police Department. The 25-year-old was being also assessed by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) doctors.

The North Carolina native joined FC Dallas in 2013 after signing as a Homegrown Player. Since making his MLS debut in 2015, Gonzalez made 101 regular-season appearances for the club and was a part of the club’s U.S. Open Cup title and Supporters’ Shield crown in 2016.

A former Mexican Youth National Team Player, Gonzalez signed a new four-year contract extension in January with FC Dallas. He played in the opening two games of the 2020 regular season prior to its postponement in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez has since switched allegiances to the U.S. Men’s National Team, debuting in a 1-0 friendly win over Ecaudor in March 2019. He earned a clean sheet in his senior debut for the USMNT, but since has only been on the bench twice for the Americans.

FC Dallas did not take part in the MLS is Back Tournament this summer due to several positive cases of COVID-19 impacting the roster and coaching staff. The club will reportedly host Nashville SC in a pair of matches on Aug. 12th and 16th respectively, which will count towards regular season standings.