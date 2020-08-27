Five matches postponed as MLS players join other pro sports leagues in protesting racial injustice

Five of the six Major League Soccer matches scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed as the league’s players took the decision to stand in solidarity to protest racial injustice in the wake of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

MLS joined the NBA, WNBA and Major League Baseball in postponing games as players joined together to protest against racial injustice.

Atlanta United’s match at Inter Miami, FC Dallas’ home match against the Colorado Rapids, LAFC’s visit to Real Salt Lake, Portland’s match at the San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders trip to the LA Galaxy were all postponed.

Inter Miami and Atlanta United stand together in solidarity as they boycott their match tonight. pic.twitter.com/AuJDSbNvQ1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2020

FC Dallas loves and supports our players. We join them in raising awareness for racial injustice against the Black community. pic.twitter.com/Bak0Lny8QL — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 27, 2020

Orlando City defeated Nashville SC, 3-1, in the evening’s only match to be played. Orlando-Nashville was the first scheduled match of the evening, and the decision to have the Orlando City-Nashville SC match be played was met with criticism,

Today was a historic day combatting racism in the sports world. I’m sad that our sport in our city missed the mark. — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) August 26, 2020

MLS issued a statement prior to the start of the Orlando Ciity-Nashville SC match, at a time when it still appeared the evening’s schedule would be played.

After the evening’s matches were postponed amid a league-wide movement driven by the players, MLS issued a new statement:

The MLS Players Association made a point to clarify that it was the players, nor league officials, who drove the decision to postpone matches.