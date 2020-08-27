Five matches postponed as MLS players join other pro sports leagues in protesting racial injustice

SBISoccer.com

Five of the six Major League Soccer matches scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed as the league’s players took the decision to stand in solidarity to protest racial injustice in the wake of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

MLS joined the NBA, WNBA and Major League Baseball in postponing games as players joined together to protest against racial injustice.

Atlanta United’s match at Inter Miami, FC Dallas’ home match against the Colorado Rapids, LAFC’s visit to Real Salt Lake, Portland’s match at the San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders trip to the LA Galaxy were all postponed.

Orlando City defeated Nashville SC, 3-1, in the evening’s only match to be played. Orlando-Nashville was the first scheduled match of the evening, and the decision to have the Orlando City-Nashville SC match be played was met with criticism,

MLS issued a statement prior to the start of the Orlando Ciity-Nashville SC match, at a time when it still appeared the evening’s schedule would be played.

After the evening’s matches were postponed amid a league-wide movement driven by the players, MLS issued a new statement:

The MLS Players Association made a point to clarify that it was the players, nor league officials, who drove the decision to postpone matches.

, Featured, Major League Soccer

