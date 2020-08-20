Fulham acquires USMNT defender Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson will be playing Premier League Football this season.

Fulham announced the signing of the U.S. Men’s National Team defender from Wigan Athletic. Robinson joined for an undisclosed fee, signing a multi-year contract with the London club, which runs until June 2024.

Scott Parker’s side fought off several other suitors for the 22-year-old left back after jumping into the race late for his services. Robinson will join fellow Americans Tim Ream and Marlon Fossey at Fulham, whom gained promotion back to the EPL this summer.

“I am made up to be a Fulham player,” Robinson said. “I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed. When the lads get back in here, I can’t wait to get going. I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.”

“Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the Club it was an easy decision for me.”

Sheffield United was in the lead to acquire Robinson this summer, but Fulham snatched him away from the Blades after reportedly wanting defensive help this summer. AC Milan, Leicester City, West Ham United, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion also were linked with Robinson this year.

Robinson was one of the Wigan Athletic’s top performers this season, despite the club suffering relegation to League One. He made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was also named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on several occasions.

“I’m pleased to announce that Antonee Robinson has joined Fulham Football Club on a multiyear contract agreement. Antonee is a great young addition to our squad for our return to the Premier League,” Fulham co-owner Tony Khan said.

“He works hard and is known for being an excellent teammate with a great attitude, and he’s been a valued contributor everywhere he’s played in recent years, in the Championship and with the U.S. men’s national team as well. Come On Fulham!”

Robinson has earned seven caps with the USMNT to date and will begin his league season on the weekend of Sept. 12th.