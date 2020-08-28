Fulham loans Marlon Fossey to Shrewsbury Town

Marlon Fossey has found it tough to crack Fulham’s first team over his time in London, but will now aim for minutes in the EFL League One.

Shrewsbury Town announced the acquisition of Fossey on Friday on a season-long loan from the newly promoted Premier League club. The fullback, whom mainly plays on the right side, will look to make a major impact with the club in his first loan spell away from Fulham.

“Marlon is a young player with huge potential,” Shrewsbury Town manager Sim Ricketts said. “He’s been really unfortunate in his career so far with injury. He was due to make his Premier League debut at 18 but picked up an injury. That then followed on as he was also due to make his international debut with America.”

“However, he’s been back fit now before lockdown. He’s been training all this time and is ready to go. “He’s someone who I’ve been chasing for 18 months now so I’m delighted to get him through the door. He’s really athletic, he can get up and down the line really well. He’s got a gymnastics background as well. He has a real desire to improve and be as good as he can be. You can’t ever be too quick or athletic in football, he has the two in abundance.”

The 21-year-old defender has made 34 total appearances to date with Fulham’s Under-23 team, registering one assist. He’s also made three past appearances with Fulham’s U-18 side before being promoted to the second team.

A former U.S. Under-19 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player, Fossey has made 16 combined appearances for the two teams. He has yet to make his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s squad or debut for the Under-23’s to date.

Shrewsbury Town finished in 15th place last season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to league play.