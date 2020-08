Galaxy-Sounders headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

In dramatic fashion, LA Galaxy picked up its first win of the season over El Tráfico rival LAFC on Saturday, and they will need to rise to a big occasion once again if they want to begin catching up to the leaders of the Western Conference.

On Wednesday, the Galaxy will deal with the Seattle Sounders, who are fresh off a big 3-0 Sunday night win over the Portland Timbers.

Freshly-minted English Premier League champion Liverpool opens up the preseason campaign with a friendly against Jesse Marcsh’s Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Also of European interest, the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals play out across the week, headlined by PSG’s attempt to prevent Lyon’s quest for a fifth straight UWCL title.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Mazatlán

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – NYCFC vs Columbus Crew

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Henan Jianye vs Shanghai Shenhua

Club Friendly

12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Schalke 04 vs Würzburger Kickers

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – León vs Pachuca

Tuesday

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – DC United vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Montreal Impact vs Vancouver Whitecaps

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo

UEFA Womens Champions League

2 p.m. -CBS All Access – Wolfsburg vs Barcelona

Canadian Premier League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Pacific vs Valour

Primera A

TBA –fuboTV – Emelec vs LDU Portoviejo

Club Friendly

10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Feyenoord vs Arminia Bielefeld

10 a.m. -B/R Live – Salzburg vs Liverpool

2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Villarreal vs Tenerife

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – Celaya vs Correcaminos UAT

8:05 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – Atlético Morelia vs Pumas Tabasco

10:05 p.m. -TUDN USA – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Dorados

USL Championship

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Orange County SC

Wednesday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs LAFC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers

UEFA Womens Champions League

2 p.m. -CBS All Access – PSG vs Lyon

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Goiás vs Vasco da Gama

Canadian Premier League

1 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – York9 vs Forge

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Edmonton vs HFX Wanderers

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Dangdai Lifan

Liga de Expansión MX

5 p.m. -TUDN USA – Tlaxcala vs Atlante

8:05 p.m. -TUDN USA, ESPN2 Norte – Venados vs Tapatío

10:05 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Tampico Madero vs Tepatitlán

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs North Carolina

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Miami FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Indy Eleven

9 p.m. -ESPN App- Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers II vs LA Galaxy II

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Greenville Triumph

Thursday

Canadian Premier League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs Cavalry

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN USA- Cimarrones de Sonora vs Cancún

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. -TUDN USA- Toluca vs Guadalajara

Primera Division

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Peñarol vs Cerro Largo