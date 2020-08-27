Green scores brace in Greuther Furth friendly win

Julian Green was a major performer for 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth last season and looked in top form in Thursday’s friendly win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Green scored a pair of goals for the visitors in a 2-0 win at Borussia Park. It was Green’s first goals scored in preseason action this summer, with the club still a few weeks away from kicking off its domestic schedule.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward broke the deadlock in the 75th minute with a fortunate bounce going off his knee and in.

Green’s strong performance continued with a goal later in the friendly to ice the victory for Stefan Leitl’s side. A chipped ball over the Gladbach line allowed Green to volley it into the corner for a 2-0 Furth advantage.

The 25-year-old forward scored four goals and added one assist in 24 combined appearances for Furth last season. Green also missed 11 matches for Furth due to an MCL injury and an ruptured ankle ligament from Nov. 2019-March 2020.

“I think we saw a very intense and good football game over 120 minutes and of course I am satisfied,” Leitl said. “We won 2-0 and if you look at the game, the whole thing was not undeserved. For us this trip is here to Mönchengladbach a success in all respects. Today, the game here in the stadium against a top team.”

“The 2-0 start and with our counter-pressing: Paul pushes through great, we have the ball, great pass, Julian then technically perfect. That was a really great goal and the icing on the cake for today’s performance. ”

He also signed a new two-year contract with the club back in June after being linked with a possible move away earlier this year. Green has also earned 15 caps with the USMNT in his career, scoring four goals.

After Furth fell short of promotion last season, Green will look to help the club achieve that this coming season. Furth’s domestic schedule begins on Sept. 20th against Osnabruck in 2. Bundesliga play.