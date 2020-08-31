Luton Town manager Jones not ruling out Carter-Vickers return

Luton Town did just enough to stay in the EFL Championship for another season, but will need to do a much better job this time around to remain in England’s second tier.

Nathan Jones’ side fought off relegation this summer with Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers impressing in his short time with the club. The American has since returned to his parent club and featured twice in preseason action under Jose Mourinho.

With Carter-Vickers in his final year of his contract with Spurs, Jones isn’t ruling out a possible permanent move to the Hatters before the new season begins.

“It might not rule out going back in for Cameron, but what we don’t like doing is loans, so you can work your own way out from that,” Jones said in an interview with Luton Today.