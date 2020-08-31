Luton Town manager Jones not ruling out Carter-Vickers return

Luton Town did just enough to stay in the EFL Championship for another season, but will need to do a much better job this time around to remain in England’s second tier.
Nathan Jones’ side fought off relegation this summer with Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers impressing in his short time with the club. The American has since returned to his parent club and featured twice in preseason action under Jose Mourinho.
With Carter-Vickers in his final year of his contract with Spurs, Jones isn’t ruling out a possible permanent move to the Hatters before the new season begins.
“It might not rule out going back in for Cameron, but what we don’t like doing is loans, so you can work your own way out from that,” Jones said in an interview with Luton Today.
“We prefer our own players as when we add value to players which we believe we do add value, we would like that value to be ours, that’s what we do.”
Carter-Vickers made 16 appearances in his loan spell with Luton Town, featuring for Jones, his former manager at Stoke City until November. Not only did the 22-year-old earn consistent minutes for his development, he helped the Hatters pull off a dramatic escape from relegation back to League One.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has yet to make his senior competitive debut for Spurs, being loaned out on five different occasions in his career to date. With Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez the likely centerback starters in Mourinho’s backline this season, Carter-Vickers could make the most of another loan spell or even a permanent move to Luton Town or another EFL Championship side.
Tottenham opens its EPL schedule on Sept. 13th vs. Everton while Luton Town travels to Barnsley in its league opener a day prior. Carter-Vickers may remain with Spurs for now, but very well could be on the move in next coming weeks.
