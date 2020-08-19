Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 14 (Home At Last)

After 19 years and a challenging past five months, MLS is finally set to return to Miami.

Inter Miami will play its first home game at long last on Saturday when the team faces Orlando City in Chapter 2 of the Sunshine Clasico.

Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer preview the rivalry match in the latest episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio, touching on everything from there being no fans in the stands, to Inter Miami’s disadvantage, to Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s imminent debut.

The two hosts also discuss all other recent items regarding Inter Miami, including the latest plans for Blaise Matuidi’s arrival to the squad and the new Jefferson Farfan rumors.

Listen to Episode 14 of Miami Total Futbol Radio below or on your favorite streaming platform: