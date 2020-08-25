Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 15 (Historic Win Now, DP Striker or Winger Later?)

SBISoccer.com

Finally.

Finally, Inter Miami has its first win.

Inter Miami ended a well-documented losing start to the season by defeating rivals Orlando City on Saturday, and the latest episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio breaks down the historic 3-2 victory while looking ahead to the midweek match against Atlanta United.

The show also sees co-hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer raise the pertinent question as to whether Inter Miami should sign a striker or winger with the final Designated Player slot following forward Julian Carranza’s impressive two-goal performance vs. the Lions.

You can listen to Episode 15 of Miami Total Futbol Radio on any streaming platform or below:

