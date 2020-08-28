MLS rivalry games headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

As MLS heads towards the final weeks of the initially scheduled resumption of its regular season, a handful of rivalries will be on display over the weekend.
Saturday’s edition of the California Clasico sees LA Galaxy trying to claw their way out of the cellar and build on last weekend’s win over LAFC. On the other side, the San Jose Earthquakes will be taking the field for the first time in nearly a month.
The new but always entertaining Hell is Real battle between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew also plays out on Saturday, as well as heated Revoluion – Red Bulls, and Union – D.C. United contests.
Preseason action rolls on in England. Though several players will be missing, the Arsenal vs. Liverpool battle for the FA Community Shield will be a special occasion at Wembley Stadium.
On the women’s side, the UEFA Women’s Champion League Final takes place on Sunday, and the expected finalists Wolfsburg and Lyon made it through. Lyon, the heavy favorite will be without star striker Ada Hegerburg, which should make for a more fair fight than previous years.
Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Dijon
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Toluca
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Tigres UANL
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC
Club Friendly
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Newcastle United vs Freiburg
10 a.m. – B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading
12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum
2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Valencia vs Villarreal
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Rio Grande Valley vs San Antonio
USL League One
7 p.m. -ESPN App- Orlando City II vs Tormenta
Saturday
FA Community Shield
11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Liverpool
Ligue 1
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Rennes vs Montpellier
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Nice
Liga MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Atlético San Luis vs América
8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Pachuca
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa
Major League Soccer
3:30 p.m. – MLSsoccer.com – Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– NYCFC vs Chicago Fire
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Dallas vs Minnesota United
9 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Colorado Rapids vs Sporting KC
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake
FA Women’s Community Shield
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea FC vs Manchester City
Club Friendly
7 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
10 a.m. -B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Birmingham City
11 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hertha BSC vs PSV
Canadian Premier League
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Valour vs Edmonton
Primera A
6:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Olmedo
8:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Técnico Universitario vs Emelec
K League 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Busan I’Park
USL Championship
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs New York RB II
7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Memphis 901
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Birmingham Legion
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Louisville City
8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs San Diego Loyal
10 p.m. -ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs Phoenix Rising
USL League One
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs New England II
6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Tucson
Primera Division
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs Nacional
Sunday
Ligue 1
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs Monaco
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brest vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana
8:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Querétaro
10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Juárez
Major League Soccer
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs Inter Miami
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC
UEFA Women’s Champions League
2 p.m. -CBS All Access – Wolfsburg vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminines
Club Friendly
1:30 p.m. -ESPN3- Málaga vs Grenada
A-League
4:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
Canadian Premier League
3 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs Forge
Super League
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande
Primera A
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs LDU Portoviejo
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Delfin vs El Nacional
K League 1
4:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Ulsan vs Seoul
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AIK vs Häcken
USL Championship
5 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights
6 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Austin Bold
9 p.m. -ESPN App- Portland Timbers II vs Tacoma Defiance
USL League One
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs North Texas
Primera Division
7:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Peñarol vs Wanderers
Go Sounders. Get some revenge.