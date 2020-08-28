MLS rivalry games headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

As MLS heads towards the final weeks of the initially scheduled resumption of its regular season, a handful of rivalries will be on display over the weekend.

Saturday’s edition of the California Clasico sees LA Galaxy trying to claw their way out of the cellar and build on last weekend’s win over LAFC. On the other side, the San Jose Earthquakes will be taking the field for the first time in nearly a month.

The new but always entertaining Hell is Real battle between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew also plays out on Saturday, as well as heated Revoluion – Red Bulls, and Union – D.C. United contests.

Preseason action rolls on in England. Though several players will be missing, the Arsenal vs. Liverpool battle for the FA Community Shield will be a special occasion at Wembley Stadium.

On the women’s side, the UEFA Women’s Champion League Final takes place on Sunday, and the expected finalists Wolfsburg and Lyon made it through. Lyon, the heavy favorite will be without star striker Ada Hegerburg, which should make for a more fair fight than previous years.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Dijon

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Toluca

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Tigres UANL

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC

Club Friendly

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Newcastle United vs Freiburg

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Reading

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Valencia vs Villarreal

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Rio Grande Valley vs San Antonio

USL League One

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Orlando City II vs Tormenta

Saturday

FA Community Shield

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Liverpool

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Rennes vs Montpellier

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Nice

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Atlético San Luis vs América

8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Pachuca

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – MLSsoccer.com – Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– NYCFC vs Chicago Fire

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+, fuboTV – New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Dallas vs Minnesota United

9 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Colorado Rapids vs Sporting KC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

FA Women’s Community Shield

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Club Friendly

7 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05

10 a.m. -B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Birmingham City

11 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hertha BSC vs PSV

Canadian Premier League

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Valour vs Edmonton

Primera A

6:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Olmedo

8:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Técnico Universitario vs Emelec

K League 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Busan I’Park

USL Championship

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs New York RB II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Memphis 901

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Birmingham Legion

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Louisville City

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs San Diego Loyal

10 p.m. -ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs New England II

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Greenville Triumph

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Tucson

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fénix vs Nacional

Sunday

Ligue 1

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs Monaco

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brest vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana

8:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Querétaro

10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Juárez

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs Inter Miami

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC

UEFA Women’s Champions League

2 p.m. -CBS All Access – Wolfsburg vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminines

Club Friendly

1:30 p.m. -ESPN3- Málaga vs Grenada

A-League

4:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Canadian Premier League

3 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs Forge

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Primera A

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs LDU Portoviejo

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Delfin vs El Nacional

K League 1

4:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Ulsan vs Seoul

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AIK vs Häcken

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights

6 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Austin Bold

9 p.m. -ESPN App- Portland Timbers II vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs North Texas

Primera Division

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Peñarol vs Wanderers