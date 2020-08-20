MLS Ticker: Ebobisse linked with European move, Klinsmann joins Galaxy, and more

Jeremy Ebobisse was a key part of the Portland Timbers’ MLS is Back Tournament success and is reportedly on the radar of a few European clubs.

Belgium clubs Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp along with Dutch side Heerenveen are linked with the forward in hopes of bolstering their attacks for the new European season, several outlets reported. Ebobisse scored four goals and added one assist in just over 460 minutes of play in Orlando this summer.

The 23-year-old forward has totaled 18 goals and seven assists in 71 combined league appearances for Giovanni Savarese’s side. After totaling only four goals in his first two seasons, Ebobisse recorded a career-high 11 in the 2019 season.

Ebobisse made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in January and is also a former U.S. U-20 player. He would join several other USMNT players in Europe, should an offer from either of these clubs come in.

Galaxy sign goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

Jonathan Klinsmann is on his way back to the United States.

The LA Galaxy signed Klinsmann on Thursday after previously being linked with the goalkeeper earlier this week. Klinsmann, 23, joins from Swiss Pro League side FC St. Gallen, where he failed to make his league debut after joining in 2019.

“Jonathan is a young goalkeeper with valuable experience playing in Germany and Switzerland while representing his country on various levels,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. “We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy. We look forward to strengthening our goalkeeper position with another talented player.”

The 23-year-old Klinsmann is the son of former USMNT head coach Jurgen. Klinsmann joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in 2019 where he made 24 appearances for the Under-23 team in two seasons. He also made one Europa League appearance for the German side against Ostersunds.

Klinsmann excelled with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team from 2015-17′, totaling 21 appearances. He helped the Americans win the Concacaf U-20 Championship in 2017 while also winning the Golden Glove and being named to the tournament’s Best XI.

He will compete with veteran goalkeeper David Bingham for minutes as the MLS regular season continues.

Report: Quakes’ Ericsson linked with move to native Sweden

Magnus Eriksson is reportedly set to leave the San Jose Earthquakes.

Eriksson is linked with a move back to Swedish Allsvenskan side Djurgardens IF, according to Swedish outlet Expressen. San Jose would receive a transfer free from Djurgardens, according to the report.

The 30-year-old Swede joined the Quakes in 2018 from Djurgardens, but has been linked this summer with a move back to his native country. Eriksson has featured in Sweden, Denmark, and China before making the move to MLS.

Eriksson has earned the captain’s armband from head coach Matias Almeyda, helping the Quakes reach the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back Tournament. The playmaker has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 69 league appearances since joining the Western Conference club as a Designated Player.

San Jose returns to league play on Aug. 26th against the Portland Timbers.

FC Cincinnati adds midfielder Mokotjo

FC Cincinnati added depth to its midfield with the signing of Kamohelo Mokotjo on Thursday.

Mokotjo, a South African international, was signed with Targeted Allocation Money and will occupy an international roster slot on FC Cincy’s roster. He joins from English Championship side Brentford, where he appeared in 26 matches last season.

Mokotjo has totaled 338 career first-team appearances to date, scoring 12 goals and adding 36 assists in 12 professional seasons across England, the Netherlands and South Africa. He’s also featured for Feyenoord, Excelsior, PEC Zwolle, and FC Twente.

“I felt like now is the right moment for a new challenge at a club that has big potential and is willing to challenge itself,” Mokotjo said. “I think in a way this is a perfect match. I’m honored and ready to relish this opportunity and challenge.”

Mokotjo has earned 13 caps to date with South Africa, appearing in both FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the African Cup of Nations.

Toronto FC signs forward Perruzza to Homegrown Contract

Toronto FC added another young talent to the mix with its latest Homegrown signing.

Jordan Perruzza signed with the club on Thursday, making him the 24th Homegrown signing in TFC’s history. Perruzza will officially join the first team roster on Jan. 1st, 2021.

“Jordan is a talented young striker that we are excited to add to the first team,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said. “Last year, he was excellent with TFC II. He’s aggressive, skillful with the ball, and has a knack for scoring goals.”

The 19-year-old Perruzza spent the last two seasons with USL affiliate Toronto FC II, where he scored 17 goals in 38 appearances. During the 2019 season, he led the club in goals scored with 15 and was second in goals scored in USL League One. In addition, he was nominated for USL League One Young Player of the Year and was selected to the 2019 USL “20 Under 20” list.

Perruzza made his TFC debut back in Sept. 2018 against FC Cincinnati and also scored his first goal later that year against Louisville City FC.