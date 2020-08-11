MLS Ticker: Muyl reportedly traded to Nashville, Kronholm undergoes surgery, and more

New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl is reportedly heading out of the club.

Nashville SC is set to acquire the veteran midfielder from the Red Bulls in a trade that will become official once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens, The Athletic reported. The Red Bulls will receive an international roster spot for both 2020 and 2021 in exchange for Muyl’s services.

Sources: The New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC have agreed to a trade that will send midfielder Alex Muyl to Nashville. International slot for 2020 and 2021 part of the package NY receiving in return. Move won’t be official until MLS secondary transfer window opens Wednesday. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 11, 2020

Muyl signed a Homegrown contract with the Red Bulls in 2015 and since has played in five separate seasons. The 24-year-old has made 121 combined league appearances for the Eastern Conference club, scoring 12 goals and registering 19 assists.

The midfielder would give Nashville SC another talented option in midfield, joining former teammate Dax McCarty.

Report: Mario Gotze rejected offer from Inter Miami

Mario Gotze is searching for a new club, but reportedly won’t be moving to MLS this summer.

Inter Miami reportedly made an offer to sign the German free agent, but Gotze rejected it, Bild reported. Gotze is the latest European star that has been linked with David Beckham’s club, joining Willian and Blaise Matuidi in recent weeks.

Gotze, who scored three goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season with Borussia Dortmund, is looking to continue his career in Europe. He had 13 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions in his second stint at Dortmund after a move from Bayern Munich in 2018.

He’s earned 63 caps for the German National Team, famously scoring the winning goal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina. He last played for Germany in a 2017 international friendly against France.

Inter Miami has yet to win any of its five MLS matches and will look to change that in regular season play later this month.

Fire goalkeeper Kronholm undergoes successful knee surgery

The Chicago Fire will be without the services of starting goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm when league play resumes.

Kronholm was diagnosed with a torn ACL and a torn meniscus on Monday and underwent successful surgery today. The Fire confirmed Kronholm will miss the rest of the 2020 season, leaving Raphael Wicky with Bobby Shuttlesworth as the No. 1 going forward.

“Kenny is still under contract and he’s a really good goalkeeper with a lot of experience and he will come back stronger,” Wicky said in a conference call with reporters. “That’s also the goal he set for himself directly after having the injury. On the same day he told me. He was very touched and emotional, but he’s going to come back stronger.”

“Bobby [Shuttleworth] is our No. 1, Connor [Sparrow] is No. 2 and Gaba [Gabriel Slonina] is No. 3. I’m happy with all three goalkeepers. I trust all three and we go from there.”

Shuttleworth is in his 12th season as an MLS goalkeeper, previously playing for the New England Revolution and Minnesota United. He also was loaned to USL club Sacramento Republic in 2019

The 34-year-old Kronholm joined the Fire in 2019 after a lengthy career playing in Germany. He made 22 appearances for the Eastern Conference club after joining from Holstein Kiel.

Chicago returns to league play against the Columbus Crew on Aug. 20th.

Zimmerman signs contract extension with Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman has signed a lengthy contract extension with expansion side Nashville SC.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender is now under contract with the Western Conference club through 2023, with a club option for an additional year. Nashville SC will be using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to sign Zimmerman, which solidifies the club’s centerback corps for several seasons.

“I couldn’t be more excited to represent Nashville SC, on and off the pitch, for the next few years,” Zimmerman said. “Nashville has shown that it embraces their sports teams with an unrivaled passion. We witnessed that firsthand at our inaugural game in February. My hope is to bring trophies to the city, and our fans, for years to come. Let’s ride, Smashville!”

Zimmerman was acquired in a trade by the club in Feb. 2020 from LAFC and eventually scored the club’s first MLS goal in a 2-1 opening weekend defeat to Atlanta United. The veteran defender has made 165 combined league appearances during his time in MLS, featuring for FC Dallas, LAFC, and recently Nashville.

The 27-year-old Georgia native has earned 12 caps for the USMNT after debuting in 2017.

Red Bulls add Ghanian forward Tetteh on loan

Chris Armas will have a new forward to call on for the rest of the 2020 MLS season.

The Eastern Conference club acquired Ghanian forward Samuel Tetteh on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. Tetteh’s loan will run through the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer.

“Samuel is an exciting attacking player that our scouts have been following,” Red Bulls Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. “He is strong physically and technically, and plays with a lot of confidence. He’s got an intelligence in each phase of the game and we believe he’ll fit in well with our group.”

The 24-year-old will occupy an international roster spot on the club’s roster. Tetteh scored seven goals and added seven assists in 42 combined appearances for Jesse Marsch’s side this season, helping them win the Austrian Bundesliga and League Cup.

Tetteh has earned eight caps with the Ghanian National Team, scoring one goal. He joins a Red Bulls attack featuring Brian White and Tom Barlow.