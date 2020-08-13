Nashville SC uses late Accam goal to down FC Dallas

Nashville SC had to wait until August to earn its first MLS win, but finally got to savor that feeling on Wednesday night.

An 86th minute game winning goal from David Accam propelled the expansion side past FC Dallas for a 1-0 victory. It was both team’s first action since March after pulling out of the MLS is Back Tournament due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock from FC Dallas Stadium in the opening 45 minutes. Franco Jara’s long-range attempt was repelled by Joe Willis while Jimmy Maurer denied Randall Leal’s attempt later in the half.

Reggie Cannon’s shot before halftime was also kept by Willis, who was the busier of the two keepers.

The efforts continued to pour in after the interval with Bryan Acosta and Jara being denied by the former Houston Dynamo keeper.

Four minutes after coming onto the pitch as a substitute, David Accam made a major impact for Gary Smith’s side. Dax McCarty set up the Ghanaian winger, who slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner for his first goal of the season.

Nashville would hang on for the slim victory, picking up its first win as an MLS franchise. The club’s will meet again on Sunday night in the second match of a scheduled two-match series.

Man of the Match

While Accam scored the winning goal, Dax McCarty was influential throughout the match. The veteran midfielder completed 90% of his passes and won five duels before setting up Accam’s winner.

Moment of the Match

Not long after coming onto the pitch, Accam made an immediate impact to give Nashville the win. After scoring the only goal, Accam could be in Nashville’s starting lineup on Sunday as the club goes for two wins in a row.

Match to Forget

Bryan Acosta was sluggish in FC Dallas’ midfield, losing eight of his 10 individual duels. The Honduran also was whistled for five fouls despite completing the most passes by any player with 81.