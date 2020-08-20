Novakovich, Frosinone fall in Serie B Playoff Final

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone’s push for Serie A promotion came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday.

Novakovich registered one assist in the 1-0 second leg win for Frosinone at Spezia, but ultimately fell short of promotion due to Spezia finishing as the higher seed coming into the match. The teams finished level 1-1 on aggregate after 180 minutes of action over two legs.

The 23-year-old Novakovich got the start for Frosinone and made the most of it as he set up the lone goal of the match. Novakovich flicked a pass ahead of the Spezia backline allowing Marcus Rhoden to race on and rifle a shot past Simone Scuffet.

https://streamja.com/noyQz

It was Novakovich’s fifth league assist of the season.

He was eventually substituted in the 67th minute and ultimately watched his team fall short of scoring a second goal. Scuffet made two saves for Spezia which was enough to see them promoted as the final team for the upcoming Serie A season.

Novakovich’s season comes to an unfortunate end after scoring four goals and adding five assists in 33 league matches this season.

The club will now head into a short break before beginning the new campaign in September.