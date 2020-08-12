Novakovich scores winning goal as Frosinone advances to promotion final

Frosinone’s dreams of returning to Serie A took another step towards reality after a second leg semifinal win on Wednesday.

Andrija Novakovich scored the winning goal for the visitors in a 2-0 victory over Pordenone. After losing the first leg 1-0 at home, Frosinone will now face Spezia in the Serie B promotion playoff final after advancing.

It was a fast start for Frosinone who got both of the goals they needed in an eight minute span in the first half. Camillo Ciano’s opener came in the seventh minute before Novakovich doubled Frosinone’s lead in the 15th.

Novakovich was played in towards goal by Marcus Rhoden before finishing nicely into the bottom-right corner. The goal was Novakovich’s fourth in league play, combining with his five assists in 33 appearances.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker was substituted off in the 60th minute, but got to celebrate with his teammates at the final whistle. Novakovich also won six of nine individual duels and five aerial battles from his forward position.

Frosinone posted a 1-1-0 record against Spezia this league season, winning 2-1 at home back in July 3rd’s rescheduled match. Spezia also won 2-0 back in November. Novakovich featured in both matches and will be keen to score once again like he did in Wednesday’s triumph.