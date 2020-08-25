NWSL regular season to continue play in September

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) will continue with its regular season in September after a successful summer tournament.

League play will resume beginning September 5th, the league announced Tuesday with CBS holding the television coverage. The Fall schedule will include 18 matches over the course of seven weeks, featuring three, three-team pods to help minimize travel.

“Building on the success of this summer’s Challenge Cup, I am so excited to smartly and safely take this next step on the NWSL’s journey,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said.

“The women of the NWSL want to compete and we’ve certainly heard from our fans all over the world looking for more action this year. I’d like to thank the NWSL Player’s Association for their constant collaboration, as well as CBS for continuing to invest in our league’s growth and this unprecedented opportunity to showcase the NWSL to a world-wide audience, week-in, week-out.”

2020 Challenge Cup winners Houston Dash will take part in the South pod with both the North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride rounding out the group.

Two of the tournament’s semifinalists will also be paired together in the Northeast pod as the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue FC are also joined by the Washington Spirit. The West pod features OL Reign, Portland Thorns,

and the Utah Royals.

A full schedule of the matches is expected to be released in the coming week.