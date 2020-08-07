Pulisic nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year

Christian Pulisic played a major part in Chelsea’s top-four finish this Premier League season and has been rewarded with a nomination for a yearly league award.

Pulisic was named to the eight-player shortlist for the EPL Young Player of the Year on Friday. The U.S. Men’s National Team star joins teammates Mason Mount, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as headliners for the award.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson, and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish rounded out the list. The winner will be determined through a public vote.

Pulisic made the €64 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and helped the club secure a top-four finish during a hectic finish to the league season. The 21-year-old scored 11 goals and added 10 assists in all competitions this season.

He also became the second American player to register a Premier League hat trick in an October 4-2 league win over Burnley.

Pulisic suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal and isn’t expected to return to play until September. Chelsea returns to Champions League play on Saturday, looking to overturn a 3-0 aggregate deficit to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Should the Blues advance to the final eight, they will travel to Portugal to compete.