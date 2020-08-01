Pulisic scores opening goal in FA Cup Final

Christian Pulisic didn’t wait long before putting his stamp on Saturday’s English FA Cup Final.

The in-form U.S. Men’s National Team star needed only six minutes to give Chelsea a 1-0 advantage over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. Mason Mount connected with striker Olivier Giroud inside of the box before an onrushing Pulisic capped off the move.

Giroud laid a pass off to Pulisic who danced his way between two Arsenal defenders and chipped a shot over Emiliano Martinez. It was Pulisic’s 11th goal of the season in all competitions and his first in the historic cup tournament.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD INSIDE FIVE MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/PIB2hDymW1 — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2020

Pulisic declared him 100% fit earlier this week after not playing the full 90 minutes in final EPL matches against Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s been Frank Lampard’s top performer in attack this season, making his mark in several competitions.

Chelsea seek a strong end to the domestic season after finishing in the top-four of the EPL.