Pulisic scores opening goal in FA Cup Final, limps off with injury

Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to score in an FA Cup, but ultimately the in-form winger couldn’t finish the game.

The Chelsea star needed only six minutes to give Frank Lampard’s side an early advantage over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. However, Pulisic left four minutes into the second-half after suffering a hamstring injury.

Chelsea would lose 2-1 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the fellow London club.

Pulisic’s opener came off great passing from Mason Mount and striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud laid a pass off to Pulisic who danced his way between two Arsenal defenders and chipped a shot over Emiliano Martinez. It was Pulisic’s 11th goal of the season in all competitions and his first in the historic cup tournament.

Pulisic’s day ended early though after limping off in the 49th minute. It was a sad ending for Pulisic who was one of Chelsea’s top performers in the match.

There is no timetable for Pulisic’s return with Chelsea set to face Bayern Munich next week in Champions League play. The Blues are down 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of Round of 16 action.