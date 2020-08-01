Pulisic scores opening goal in FA Cup Final, limps off with injury

Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to score in an FA Cup, but ultimately the in-form winger couldn’t finish the game.
The Chelsea star needed only six minutes to give Frank Lampard’s side an early advantage over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. However, Pulisic left four minutes into the second-half after suffering a hamstring injury.
Chelsea would lose 2-1 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the fellow London club.
Pulisic’s opener came off great passing from Mason Mount and striker Olivier Giroud.
Giroud laid a pass off to Pulisic who danced his way between two Arsenal defenders and chipped a shot over Emiliano Martinez. It was Pulisic’s 11th goal of the season in all competitions and his first in the historic cup tournament.
CHRISTIAN PULISIC GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD INSIDE FIVE MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/PIB2hDymW1
— ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Pulisic’s day ended early though after limping off in the 49th minute. It was a sad ending for Pulisic who was one of Chelsea’s top performers in the match.
There is no timetable for Pulisic’s return with Chelsea set to face Bayern Munich next week in Champions League play. The Blues are down 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of Round of 16 action.
Having dealt with hammy problems including a brutal tear off the bone, the explosion from 0 to 50 makes it happen, like when CP was exploding to get away at mid field on that play. then as soon as you feel any twinge, must shut down immediately and go to ground. I give him credit for the grit to try and finish that play in a final on the breakaway, but the extra damage endured looks to be pretty bad; he did not go to ground when he felt the twinge, then that shot looks to have exploded his hamstring
LikeLike
Brutal for Pulisic. Highest high to lowest low and another long injury timeout. When guys get injured this often early in a career, it’s hard to imagine longevity. Hopefully, he’s a good healer and has many elite years left.
LikeLike
The only silver lining I can take from it is that it will force the USMNT not to become overly reliant upon him and to build a balanced team that doesn’t revolve around him specifically. When he’s available, he’ll be a difference maker, but it sure seems that we’ll have to be prepared to play without him as often as we play with him.
I suppose that’s not much of a silver lining…
LikeLike
I agree with the sentiment, but fundamentally it isn’t as if without Pulisic we will have some other brilliant player or somehow compensate with a great system. I was a lot younger, but I really took for granted how durable Donovan, Beasley, and others from the late 90s and 2000s were.
LikeLike
I think it was clear before this game that the US had to seriously think about Pulisic not being healthy when he’s most needed. During the World Cup(s), that is.
LikeLike
I have seen the future. It is 2027. After missing about half his career thus far due to serious injuries, Pulisic is reinventing himself as a defensive midfielder for the Philadelphia Union.
LikeLike
Beautiful sequence for the goal and Chelsea’s only spark in attack, but just blew his hammy. This is not a minor tweak.
LikeLike
And he gets hurt. Surprise Surprise
LikeLike