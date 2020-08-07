Pulisic out six weeks with hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic will have to wait until the new English Premier League season to be back on the field for Chelsea.

After being ruled out of UEFA Champions League contention, Pulisic will miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in the FA Cup Final. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed the news Friday ahead of the club’s UCL tie at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“With Pulisic, it’s touch and go for the start of the season,” Lampard said. “We have to treat it right. He has been fantastic although had a couple of these injuries this season.”

“In the big scheme when Pulisic reflects on the first season, I think his improvement levels coming here, when you think of his goals and assists being the best of his career in the first year in the Premier League, from where he was at the start and how he was playing in restart he should be very happy because that is down to his work.

“We will get him fit and ready. If he misses the first part of the season, the first one or two games, then we will have a firing Christian hungry for restart.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team star became the first American men’s player to score in the historic club final, but left the 2-1 defeat after pulling up with the injury early in the second-half.

Pulisic was Chelsea’s best performer this summer, scoring five goals and registering two assists in all competitions. The 21-year-old finished the season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 33 combined appearances for Frank Lampard’s side.

After a strong first-half of the season for Chelsea, Pulisic had to wait five months to return to the pitch for the Blues. An adductor injury suffered on New Years Day forced Pulisic to the sidelines before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the league season for three months.

Pulisic returned to the squad fit and healthy and became a key figure in the Blues push for an eventual top-four finish in England. Not only was Pulisic scoring and setting up his teammates, but his confidence with the ball in dangerous situations also grew.

Chelsea will begin preseason camp likely in late August with the new Premier League season scheduled to begin on the weekend of Sept. 12th.