Report: D.C. United linked with loan move for Kelman

Southend United and U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham and is now reportedly on the radar of D.C. United.

Kelman is also being linked with EFL Championship Playoff finalist Swansea City, who has a connection with the MLS club. Should he not join the Swans, it is believed D.C. United will acquire him on loan, according to the Southend Echo.

Coming through the ranks at Southend United, the 18-year-old Kelman has been given the early opportunity with the first team in England. After registering one league goal in 10 appearances in 2018-19′, Kelman finished this season tied for the team lead with five goals in 18 appearances.

Despite Kelman’s best efforts, the club struggled for majority of the season, losing a league-high 24 matches while earning the fewest wins of any League One side (4), before ultimately suffering relegation to League Two.

Swansea City was eliminated by Brentford in the EFL Championship Playoff semifinals.

D.C. United did not make it out of the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament and is need of attacking help. Ben Olsen’s side has registered a 1-2-2 record so far this season and will continue regular season play later this month.