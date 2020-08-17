Report: Lewis linked with EFL Championship clubs

Jonathan Lewis is reportedly the latest American player garnering interest from Europe.

The Colorado Rapids winger is linked with several EFL Championship clubs, ESPN reported Monday. Barnsley’s bid of roughly just over $523,000 for Lewis’ services was rejected, according to the report.

Lewis currently holds a UK passport which would eliminate any potential work permit issues. He began his career with English side Bradford City, but never made his competitive debut for the club.

He played one season at the University of Akron in 2016, scoring two goals in 22 appearances. Lewis was drafted by NYCFC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and eventually totaled 31 appearances for the Eastern Conference club, which also included a loan spell with Louisville City in the USL.

Lewis was traded in 2019 to Colorado, where he’s scored eight goals in 21 combined league appearances. He scored two goals at the MLS is Back Tournament for the Rapids, but it wasn’t enough to see the club avoid elimination in the group stage.

The 23-year-old has earned six caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team since making his debut in Jan. 2019.

Barnsley finished in 21st place in the Championship last season, fighting off relegation due to Wigan Athletic’s 12-point deduction. The club only won 12 matches out of 46 in league play and will be eager for a more comfortable campaign in 2020-21′.