Report: Palmer-Brown to return to Austria Wien on loan

Erik Palmer-Brown’s latest loan spell saw him play in the Austria Bundesliga and the young centerback will reportedly return there for this upcoming season.

Palmer-Brown will be loaned back to Austria Wien from parent club Manchester City, Sky Sports Austria reported. Austria Wien was linked with Palmer-Brown’s services earlier this summer and he will now return there for the upcoming season.

The U.S. Men’s National Team played in 23 combined matches for the club last season, continuing his development as an international player. Palmer-Brown joined Manchester City in Jan. 2018, but has yet to make his competitive debut for the Citizens, heading out on three separate loans prior to this upcoming one.

“We are very happy that we can continue the exciting cooperation with Manchester City and Erik in this difficult phase,” Austria Wien manager Peter Stoger said. “It was important to us that we could keep a player for this position who already knew the club and the league. Especially after Alexandar Borkovic’s move to Hoffenheim, we were looking for a solution that was good for everyone and now we have found a very good one.”

Palmer-Brown has also played for Kortrijk and NAC Breda since leaving Sporting KC in 2017. A former U.S. Under-18 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player, the 23-year-old Palmer-Brown has earned two caps for the USMNT.

Austria Wien kicks off its domestic schedule on Aug. 30th in the Austrian Cup against SC Retz before opening up its league campaign opens on Sept. 9th against LASK.