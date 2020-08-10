Reports: Antonee Robinson heading to Sheffield United

Antonee Robinson is reportedly on the verge of a move to the English Premier League.
Sheffield United has had a bid of roughly $2.6 million accepted by Wigan Athletic for Robinson’s services, Sky Sports reported Monday.
Robinson had been linked with a move away from the Latics, with AC Milan, Leicester City, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion all in the mix for his signature. Hammers boss David Moyes even watched Robinson in action when Wigan Athletic tied Charlton Athletic 2-2 earlier this summer.
AC Milan was linked to Robinson in the January Transfer Window, but an irregular heart rhythm found in his medical forced the Rossoneri to pull out of a proposed $10 million deal.
Following Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One last week, a clause in Robinson’s contract would allow teams to pay roughly £6-8 million less than previously expected for his services.
The 22-year-old left back was one of Wigan’s top performers this season, his first since joining the club on a permanent move from Everton. Robinson made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was also named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on several occasions.
Born in England, Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but only one since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. He played 80 minutes in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back in July 2019, but also remains a potential Olympic option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team due to this summer’s Olympic Games being postponed to 2021.
Sheffield United finished ninth in the EPL this season, with a late-season slump costing the Blades a chance at European competition.
If you’ve seen him for Wigan you know his defense has improved immensely. He’s young, and a few poor performances for the USA doesn’t mean he needs to be a winger.
The question would be, how much would they play him. Midtable, 2 points behind Arsenal, low goals allowed already, top handful defenses in the league. He might offer more offense but for less defense. They had low goals for and zero GD so they might take the risk. Or maybe he’s a bench attacking option.
I would like to see someone try him as a winger. He can motor down the line and hit a cross. Thus far he’s not much of a defender. Most players who people have said would figure that out, don’t. I don’t think Yedlin has, despite talk to the contrary. So don’t fight your essential self.
I’ve heard that he’s made lots of strides in his defensive work over the course of this season. Have you seen him recently enough to say that he’s still not much of a defender, or is this based on previous international play?
In fairness to you, no I didn’t see him in C’ship. In fairness to you, Wigan had a merely OK defense — not the prototypical relegation sieve — they were even GD +1 which is mindblowing for getting relegated (how bad does your coach have to suck for that to happen, you score more than you allow and not only aren’t midtable, you’re bottom 3). However, IMO NT games are a control group of sorts. Players from various leagues at various levels show up and then we cut the crap and here’s how they look. However, his track record is what it is — and I wanted him to start at back early on based on those assists. However, “I’ve heard,” to me, starts hopeful often ends up with “Yedlin” when they show back up. To me the knack for playing defense cannot be taught, it’s like a nose for goal. Both he and Dest are jumpy and back in the day when defense was taken more seriously they would have been moved forward as youth players. They have talent on the ball but diving in at back is a recipe to get abused.
Thought Wigan was only relegated because they were docked points (maybe 12?) as a result of going into administration. On the field, they were mid-pack in the Championship, so their stats were much better than those of a “true” relegation team.
Anyway, the price seems kind of low for a kid that was wanted by a few clubs and who is moving to the Premier League. Maybe it’s a fire sale price, since Wigan is going down.
what Johnny 99 said. Wigan were only relegated because they were docked 12 points for going into administration (basically the same as declaring bankruptcy). They finished 13th ahead of QPR prior to the point deduction being applied.
