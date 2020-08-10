Reports: Antonee Robinson heading to Sheffield United

Antonee Robinson is reportedly on the verge of a move to the English Premier League.

Sheffield United has had a bid of roughly $2.6 million accepted by Wigan Athletic for Robinson’s services, Sky Sports reported Monday.

Robinson had been linked with a move away from the Latics, with AC Milan, Leicester City, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion all in the mix for his signature. Hammers boss David Moyes even watched Robinson in action when Wigan Athletic tied Charlton Athletic 2-2 earlier this summer.

AC Milan was linked to Robinson in the January Transfer Window, but an irregular heart rhythm found in his medical forced the Rossoneri to pull out of a proposed $10 million deal.

Following Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One last week, a clause in Robinson’s contract would allow teams to pay roughly £6-8 million less than previously expected for his services.

The 22-year-old left back was one of Wigan’s top performers this season, his first since joining the club on a permanent move from Everton. Robinson made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was also named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on several occasions.

Born in England, Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but only one since Gregg Berhalter took over as head coach. He played 80 minutes in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back in July 2019, but also remains a potential Olympic option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team due to this summer’s Olympic Games being postponed to 2021.

Sheffield United finished ninth in the EPL this season, with a late-season slump costing the Blades a chance at European competition.