Report: Southampton leads chase for USMNT midfielder McKennie

Weston McKennie has previously stated his interest of playing in the English Premier League and reportedly could be close to a move from Germany this summer.

Southampton lead a five-team race for the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder’s services, but will first have to unload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in order to obtain McKennie, Express reports. Saints are also joined by fellow EPL clubs Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool, Everton, and Newcastle United for McKennie’s signature.

Hojbjerg has been linked with a summer move to Tottenham, making the possibility of McKennie coming to St. Mary’s Stadium become more of a reality.

McKennie, 21, was a key performer for Schalke this season when healthy, scoring three goals and adding one assist in 32 combined appearances. However, McKennie couldn’t help Schalke avoid a 15-match winless run in all competitions to end the domestic season, with the Gelsenkirchen side finishing 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

Hertha Berlin were also in the mix for McKennie this summer, who reportedly wanted out at Schalke. McKennie’s current deal with the club runs until 2024, but the club may be forced to sell him if the right offer comes.

Current Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl also watched McKennie in the Bundesliga when he was head coach at RB Leipzig. He led the Saints to an 11th place finish in the Premier League this season, two points from a place in the top-ten.

Should McKennie join Southampton, he will join fellow USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic in the EPL next season.