Robinson ready for top flight move amid Sheffield United links

Antonee Robinson is set to leave Wigan Athletic one year after joining on a permanent transfer from Everton. Now the young defender is ready for a proposed move to a top flight side with Sheffield United the reported winners for his signature.

Robinson put in a stellar season with the Latics, which caught the eyes of several European clubs. AC Milan, Leicester City, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion all were linked with the 22-year-old before Sheffield United moved to the top of the list on Monday.

Now with a likely move set to happen, Robinson is ready for a new challenge of competing for first team minutes.

“I’m pretty sure I will be leaving, bar anything out the blue happening,” Robinson said in an interview with BBC Sport. “I’m open to moving to a top-tier club. Whether it ends up being a Premier League team, a Serie A team or a Bundesliga team I don’t know yet. That’s all in the hands of my agent and who wants me more.”

“I’m hoping that I can go to a club now where it’s a new challenge, it’s a higher standard and most of all I still want to play. I haven’t come back from all these setbacks to sit on the bench for anyone. I want to come and play and test myself and get better as a player.”

Robinson missed part of the new year with a heart condition, but returned to Wigan’s starting lineup and continued to register first team minutes. In total, the U.S. Men’s National Team left back played in 38 league matches out of a possible 46, logging over 3,300 minutes.

It was an impressive season for Robinson in what ended up being a disappointing campaign for the club. Wigan Athletic went into administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, which eventually saw them docked 12 points and suffer relegation.

Robinson won’t be the only Wigan player sold this summer in order to meet financial restrictions, but admits the players and team deserve better than being in League One.

“I think there’s a lot of lads who will be in the same boat thinking, one, the club needs to sell players,” Robinson said. “But two, especially off the back of how well we’ve done, League One – we’re all better than that.

“I think every lad in the team is better than League One. I think the lads will have the chance to kick on in their careers and do well, I don’t think anyone is knocking any of us for going.”

Should Robinson make the move to Bramall Lane, he will join USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic in the EPL next season. Sheffield United finished ninth in the EPL last season, coming close to qualifying for the Europa League.