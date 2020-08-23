Sargent suffers minor ankle injury in training

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen are back in training with a new Bundesliga season on the horizon, but the young striker will miss a short period through injury.

Sargent twisted his ankle attempting a shot in Saturday’s latest training session. He left the session and did not return in hopes of making a speedy recovery for the German club.

The 20-year-old has been ruled out of training for a short period due to the ankle injury, but is expected to return this week. Sargent played a key role for Werder Bremen last season, helping the club fight off a first-ever relegation from the Bundesliga.

Sargent totaled 34 appearances for Florian Kohfeldt’s side, scoring four goals and adding six assists. He also registered one assist over a two-legged relegation playoff success over 2. Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim.

With plenty of competitions approaching both at club and international level, Sargent will aim to play as many games as possible. The USMNT forward has five goals in 12 career caps for his country, but hasn’t appeared since a 4-0 Concacaf Nations League win over Cuba in Nov. 2019.

Bremen opens the 2020-21′ Bundesliga season on Sept. 19th at home against Hertha Berlin.