Taitague joins Schalke's first team as preseason camp begins

Nick Taitague has been given his latest opportunity to impress with Schalke’s first team.

The Bundesliga side kicked off preseason camp on Monday with Taitague included in David Wagner’s squad. Taitague, 21, trained with the first team on several occasions last season, but has yet to make his competitive debut.

Despite fighting through numerous injuries in 2019-20′, Taitague was rewarded with a new contact in February. His new deal runs until June 2021 with a club option to extend by two additional years.

The Virginia native made five appearances last season for Schalke II in the Regionalliga West Division. He was also included in Schalke’s winter midseason camp in Fuento Alamo, getting the chance to impress Wagner and his coaching staff.

“Nick joined the club as a huge talent, but has been unlucky with injuries over the past few years,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said back in February. “He’s now got another chance to establish himself in professional football. We believe in Nick and are glad to give him this chance.”