Taitague joins Schalke's first team as preseason camp begins

Nick Taitague has been given his latest opportunity to impress with Schalke’s first team.
The Bundesliga side kicked off preseason camp on Monday with Taitague included in David Wagner’s squad. Taitague, 21, trained with the first team on several occasions last season, but has yet to make his competitive debut.
Despite fighting through numerous injuries in 2019-20′, Taitague was rewarded with a new contact in February. His new deal runs until June 2021 with a club option to extend by two additional years.
The Virginia native made five appearances last season for Schalke II in the Regionalliga West Division. He was also included in Schalke’s winter midseason camp in Fuento Alamo, getting the chance to impress Wagner and his coaching staff.
“Nick joined the club as a huge talent, but has been unlucky with injuries over the past few years,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said back in February. “He’s now got another chance to establish himself in professional football. We believe in Nick and are glad to give him this chance.”
Internationally, Taitague has made 22 combined appearances five different U.S. Youth National Teams. He’s yet to debut for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, but remains an option for Jason Kreis’ side in the future.
Subtle aspect to this is there was basically no offseason. If the next offseason is similar that would be happening during qualifying and gold cup and Olympics (assuming).
This guy Taitague has the talent, the problem is that he’s prone to injury very often. He has crystal legs I was told.
Read someplace 5′ 8″ 140 lbs. He might naturally bulk up some with age. But yeah to me we have had pool players like Holden O’Brien Beasley who were scrawny and didn’t hold up well to constant banging. He looks like he plays wide which might help with some of the wear and tear. To me with that type if they play interior and take some hits they don’t have long careers. Holden started out in Houston as a winger and took off, and then got made into a central player and the injuries never ceased. To me a more stocky, Messi-type is better able to take all that central tackling.
Btw, probably is the same that’s happening witn Pulisic. Those hamstrings injuries are very often and last forever. Hope not.
Gloster and Ledezma training with PSV’s first team as well.
And Tim Weah began team workouts instead of the individual work he’s been doing.
