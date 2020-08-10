Telstar to make decision this week on proposed Soto loan

Sebastian Soto may have recently joined EFL Championship side Norwich City, but looks to be heading to the Netherlands on a loan spell.

Dutch second-tier side Telstar has been mentioned with acquiring Soto on a season-long loan and the club is aiming to make its decision by the end of this week. Soto trained with Telstar before heading away on summer holiday.

“In the case of Soto their was some discussions with the agent, but Norwich then stepped in and said we are happy to make it work,” Telstar boss Andries Jonker said in an interview with Pink UN. “Soto made quite a good impression during training here and we will make our decision at the end of the week.”

Soto does not have a work permit to play in England yet so the move to Holland would help him not only remain in shape, but earn possible first-team minutes. The 20-year-old forward joined Norwich City from German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover after making five combined appearances between Hannover’s first and second team.

A current U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team product, Soto scored four goals in five appearances in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team to a third-consecutive quarterfinals appearance.

He’s also scored once in two appearances for the Under-23 team and was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ Olympic Qualifying roster prior to the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Fellow American players Andrija Novakovich and Kyle Scott have also played at Telstar on loan spells while at Reading and Chelsea respectively.