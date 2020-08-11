The SBI Rundown: Episode 10 (MLS is Back Final preview, Antonee Robinson, Americans Abroad and more)

SBISoccer.com

After a month of Major League Soccer action, the MLS is Back Tournament is set to culminate in Tuesday’s crowning of a champion for the competition that has served as a much-needed respite for American Soccer fans.

Episode 10 of The SBI Rundown features co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly previewing the MLS is Back Tournament final between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.

Ives and Garrett also discuss Major League Soccer’s plan for the regular season’s return to play, and life after the MLS is Back Tournament is over.

Also on the rundown is a look at some key Americans Abroad tidbits, including a closer look at the possibility of Antonee Robinson signing with Sheffield United, as well as the signing of USWNT star Sam Mewis by Manchester City.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 10 here:

