The SBI Rundown: Episode 11 (Talking Tyler Adams, MLS is Back Final, and more)

It was a busy Thursday in American soccer, with a historic goal by an American in Europe, a World Cup winner signing to play in MLS and a new MLS expansion team unveiling its name and colors.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break it all down in Episode 11 of The SBI Rundown. The show starts with Tyler Adams’ stunning game-winner in RB Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League win against Atletico Madrid. The SBI Rundown also looks back at the MLS is Back Tournament Final, and Ives and Garrett discuss their picks for tournament Best XI.

Among the other topics discussed, we have Blaise Matuidi’s arrival at Inter Miami, Weston McKennie’s rumored move to Hertha Berlin, the newly-unveiled name and logo of the new MLS expansion team in St. Louis, and the regrettable pre-match scenes at the FC Dallas-Nashville SC match on Wednesday.

Be sure to subscribe to the SBI YouTube channel to catch new episodes of The SBI Rundown, and you can watch Episode 11 here:

