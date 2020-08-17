The SBI Rundown: Episode 12 (Talking Gio Reyna, Lionel Messi's future and more)

A handful of top young Americans are enjoying strong starts to their preseasons in Europe, while some other Americans keep being tossed around the transfer rumor mill, giving The SBI Rundown plenty to cover.

Episode 12 of The SBI Show features discussions on a wide range of American players, including USMNT players and prospects such as Gio Reyna, Richie Ledezma, Alex Mendez, Weston McKennie, DeAndre Yedlin and Aron Johannsson. The USWNT is represented in Episode 12 as well, with a discussion of Rose Lavelle’s looming move to Manchester City, and a potential growing trend of American players moving to Europe.

Ives and Garrett also touch on the return of MLS, and what that might look like going forward, as well as the reported cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup.

Lastly, Episode 12 breaks down the UEFA Champions League, including Bayern’s demolition of Barcelona, and we dig deep into Lionel Messi’s future and whether it might be time to believe he could leave Barcelona.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 12 right here: