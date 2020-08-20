The SBI Rundown: Episode 13 (USMNT's World Cup qualifying road, MLS returns to action, and more)

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break down the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualifying schedule, which Ives calls a dream scenario for the Americans.

Episode 13 also features plenty of Americans Abroad talk, including a look at Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie’s looming transfers, as well as Rose Lavelle’s move to Manchester City.

Major League Soccer returns to full action this weekend and we discuss the top matchups, including NYCFC-Red Bulls, LAFC-LA Galaxy and the battle of cup winners between Cascadia rivals Portland Timibers and Seattle Sounders. We also discuss the MLS arrivals of a pair of promising young American goalkeepers in Brady Scott and Jonathan Klinsmann.

Lastly, Episode 13 breaks down the UEFA Champions League final, as we sing the praises of MLS alumnus and Canadian star Alphonso Davies, while also wondering which young Americans will provide some personality like Davies brings to the table.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by following SBI’s YouTube channel for regular episodes, and you can watch Episode 13 right here: