The SBI Rundown: Episode 14 (MLS Rivalry Week, Gio Reyna's red-hot preseason continues, and more)

Major League Soccer kicked into full swing for the first time since the conclusion of the MLS is Back Tournament, and the rivalry-heavy schedule helped kick things off with plenty of drama.

Episode 14 of The SBI Rundown takes a closer look at all he rivalry matchups this past weekend, as Ives and Garrett break down the LA Galaxy’s win over LAFC, Inter Miami’s win against Orlando City, the New York Red Bulls triumph over NYCFC, the Seattle Sounders humbling of the Portland Timbers, and more.

Gio Reyna’s continued run of good form during Borussia Dortmund’s preseason is also discussed, along with Steve Cherundolo’s appointment as German Under-15 National Team coach.

Last, but not least, the show wraps up with a look back at the UEFA Champions League final, which saw Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich defeat Paris Saint Germain.

You can catch new episodes of The SBI Rundown by subscribing to SBI’s YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 14 here:

