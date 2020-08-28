The SBI Rundown: Episode 15 (Weston McKennie's Juventus move, Messi's MLS future, RSL's owner

Weston McKennie’s surprise move to Juventus is the biggest story of the week in American soccer and kicks off the latest episode of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss McKennie’s move to the Serie A champions, and why it’s a perfect opportunity for the USMNT midfielder. That leads to a discussion on what other big Americans Abroad moves are left to watch for during the current transfer window.

Episode 15 of The SBI Rundown also discusses the recent move by MLS players to join forces to protest Wednesday’s schedule of matches, joining pro sports teams across a multitude of sports that took a step back from playing games in order to bring attention to racial injustice.

That led to a conversation about Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen, who was roundly condemned for critical comments he made about the player protests.

Lastly, Ives and Garrett discussed Lionel Messi’s looming departure from Barcelona, and the potential for an eventual move to MLS one day, and why it’s more of a possibility now than ever before.

You can watch Episode 15 here:

