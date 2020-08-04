The SBI Rundown: Episode 8 (Talking Pulisic's FA Cup final, MLS is Back semifinals, and more)

Christian Pulisic became the first American to ever score in an FA Cup final, and while his Chelsea fell sort in their bid to lift the trophy, it was still a milestone day for the U.S. Men’s National Team star, a topic that kicks off the latest episode of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly take a look back at Pulisic’s goal-scoring performance in the FA Cup final, and discuss Tim Ream’s Fulham playing in the League Championship promotion playoff final.

Ives and Garrett also preview the MLS is Back Tournament semifinals, with a closer look at both match-ups, as well as a look back at the quarterfinals. Among the topics touched on are Sporting KC’s lackluster injury replacements, Orlando City’s impressive win over LAFC, Adrian Heath’s looming grudge match with his former employers, and an ode to Philadelphia Union veteran Ray Gaddis, the consummate professional.

Also on the rundown is a look at Americans Abroad, including Haji Wright’s move to Denmark, Ventura Alvarado’s switch to San Luis, and the start of preseason for several European leagues, and several top young Americans.

