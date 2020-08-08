The SBI Rundown: Episode 9 (Talking Americans Abroad, recapping the MLS is Back semifinals, and more)

The MLS is Back Tournament is winding to a close, and has helped provided plenty of drama and entertainment, and the new episode of The SBI Rundown breaks down the impressive runs of the teams that have made it all the way to Tuesday’s final.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly look back at the MLS is Back semifinals, and the impressive wins by the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.

Also on the rundown, the squad looks ahead to how things might be once the MLS is Back Tournament is over, with Don Garber recently commenting that the league may soon have matches again with fans in the stands (and with MLS announcing on Saturday that league play will resume on August 12).

Americans Abroad topics round out the show, as we discuss Tim Ream’s promotion to the Premier League with Fulham, Luca De La Torre’s move away from Fulham, and Konrad De La Fuente being added to Barcelona’s Champions League roster.

