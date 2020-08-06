Thursday Ticker: Aubameyang, Sanchez, and more

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a key figure at Arsenal for the last three seasons and is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the club.

Aubameyang helped the Gunners win the FA Cup this season despite not finishing in the top-four. The Gabon striker scored 29 goals in all competitions this season. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez is staying in Italy after signing a three-year deal with Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia reportedly doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the club amid Barcelona links. (REPORT)

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is worried that Marco Verratti may miss the club’s Champions League clash with Atalanta due to injury. (REPORT)

Former Tottenham legend Ledley King has joined Jose Mourinho’s staff as an assistant coach. (REPORT)

English Premier League clubs have voted against allowing five substitutes in the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Four European countries have offered to act as neutral venues for next season’s Champions League, should COVID-19 continue to force issues. (REPORT)

Arsenal have reportedly offered Chelsea and Brazilian winger Willian a three-year deal to join the club. (REPORT)

Barcelona has acquired Sao Paolo striker Gustavo Maia, with the teenager’s buy-out clause roughly €300 million. (REPORT)

Former Germany striker Max Kruse is heading back to the Bundesliga, joining Union Berlin. (REPORT)